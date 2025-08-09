Tigers' Kyle Finnegan: Nets third save with Tigers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Finnegan threw a clean ninth inning to notch the save in Friday's 6-5 win over the Angels. He struck out two.
Finnegan nailed down his 23rd save of the season, and he appears to have quickly assumed closing duties since landing with Detroit. The hard-throwing right-hander now has three saves in as many appearances for the Tigers, and he's fired five consecutive scoreless outings dating back to his time with the Nationals. Will Vest hasn't converted a save since July 20 in Texas, so his fantasy arrow seems to be pointing down overall.
