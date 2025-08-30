Finnegan (4-4) tossed 1.2 scoreless innings of relief to earn the win Friday against the Royals. He walked one and struck out three.

Detroit starter Chris Paddack only lasted 3.2 innings, which led the Tigers to use four relievers. Finnegan was the second to last one used, picking up his fourth win of the season when Will Vest closed things out behind him in a 5-3 victory. Finnegan has been a strong addition to Detroit's bullpen, as he's yet to be scored on in 13.1 innings since joining the team at the trade deadline. He and Vest should continue to see save opportunities, giving both pitchers fantasy value moving forward.