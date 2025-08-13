Finnegan worked around a walk to toss a scoreless inning of relief in Wednesday's 1-0 win over the White Sox.

Finnegan worked the eighth inning and earned a hold while Will Vest got the save in the ninth. The same scenario played out Monday, with Finnegan picking up the win in relief and Vest earning the save. Before that, Finnegan had rattled off three straight saves for the Tigers, so it appears that the team's late-game bullpen usage is going to be a bit fluid moving forward depending on matchups. Both Finnegan and Vest have fantasy value in this arrangement, though they do cap each other's ceilings to a degree.