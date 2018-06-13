Coleman (3-1) took the loss Tuesday against the Twins, as he gave up two earned runs while retiring just two batters. He walked two and struck out one.

Coleman came on for starter Blaine Hardy after the latter allowed a leadoff single to start the seventh inning. Coleman retired two batters but also walked two before departing with the bases loaded and the Tigers clinging to a 2-1 lead. Unfortunately, Warwick Saupold gave up a grand slam, saddling Coleman with his first loss of the season. Coleman still has a solid 2.76 ERA and has been mostly effective out of the Detroit bullpen this season.