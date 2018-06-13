Tigers' Louis Coleman: Takes first loss Tuesday
Coleman (3-1) took the loss Tuesday against the Twins, as he gave up two earned runs while retiring just two batters. He walked two and struck out one.
Coleman came on for starter Blaine Hardy after the latter allowed a leadoff single to start the seventh inning. Coleman retired two batters but also walked two before departing with the bases loaded and the Tigers clinging to a 2-1 lead. Unfortunately, Warwick Saupold gave up a grand slam, saddling Coleman with his first loss of the season. Coleman still has a solid 2.76 ERA and has been mostly effective out of the Detroit bullpen this season.
More News
-
Tigers' Louis Coleman: Records another win Saturday•
-
Tigers' Louis Coleman: Records win Wednesday•
-
Tigers' Louis Coleman: Promoted from Triple-A•
-
Tigers' Louis Coleman: Agrees to terms with Tigers•
-
Diamondbacks' Louis Coleman: Signs minor-league contract•
-
Louis Coleman: Released by Cincinnati•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Martinez elevating his game
Jose Martinez has always had the tools. Now, he's putting them to use, Chris Towers says.
-
Podcast: Players who can carry your team
If you’re looking to turn your season around, we’ve got a list of players that can help you...
-
Waivers: Adames, Mejia get the call
Top prospects worth getting excited about? We've got two for you to check out.
-
Can you trust these six starters?
Sometimes good pitchers get so far off track that you're just not sure you can trust them anymore....
-
These four hitters are really this good
Generally after a player puts together a hot streak, his numbers are due for a correction,...
-
Fantasy Baseball: Darvish's trade value
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart