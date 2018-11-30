Coleman signed a minor-league deal with the Tigers.

The 32-year-old righty was recently cast off the 40-man roster but will return to Detroit in hopes of re-earning his spot in the majors. He logged a 3.51 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 41 strikeouts in 51.1 innings in 2018, but the Tigers will likely be looking to give more opportunities to their younger bullpen arms.

