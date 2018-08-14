Tigers' Louis Coleman: Grabs win in relief
Coleman (4-1) picked up the win in relief in Monday's 9-5 victory over the White Sox, working around two hits to pitch a scoreless inning.
Coleman came into 2018 with just four total wins at the MLB level since the beginning of the 2014 season, so matching that figure this season has been quite the pleasant surprise. The 32-year-old reliever has a 3.60 ERA on the year and has been a relatively reliable option out of a weak Detroit bullpen.
More News
-
Tigers' Louis Coleman: Takes first loss Tuesday•
-
Tigers' Louis Coleman: Records another win Saturday•
-
Tigers' Louis Coleman: Records win Wednesday•
-
Tigers' Louis Coleman: Promoted from Triple-A•
-
Tigers' Louis Coleman: Agrees to terms with Tigers•
-
Diamondbacks' Louis Coleman: Signs minor-league contract•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Gausman, Glasnow must-add?
If you're looking for pitching upside, we've got some for you on the waiver wire at the start...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
A high number of off days in Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) allows the two teams with eight games to...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start pitcher rankings for Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) are dominated by high-end hurlers,...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 21
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Jansen, Knebel, Rodney out?
Three closers are at risk of losing saves for very different reasons. Scott White looks into...
-
Prospects: Toussaint to get a look?
The Braves are close to debuting another exciting arm, and the White Sox are hinting at an...