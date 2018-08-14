Coleman (4-1) picked up the win in relief in Monday's 9-5 victory over the White Sox, working around two hits to pitch a scoreless inning.

Coleman came into 2018 with just four total wins at the MLB level since the beginning of the 2014 season, so matching that figure this season has been quite the pleasant surprise. The 32-year-old reliever has a 3.60 ERA on the year and has been a relatively reliable option out of a weak Detroit bullpen.