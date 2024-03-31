Canha went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run, three runs scored, three RBI and a stolen base in Saturday's 7-6 extra-inning win over the White Sox.

The veteran outfielder's sixth-inning solo shot off right-hander Michael Soroka got the Tigers rolling toward a comeback from an early 6-3 deficit. Canha has produced double-digit homers and steals twice in the prior three seasons, and he hasn't had an OBP below .355 since 2018, giving him a solid fantasy floor even if he lacks an exciting ceiling. He also seems to have a spot in the heart of the Detroit order locked into place -- he hit fourth on Thursday against southpaw Garrett Crochet before batting fifth Saturday against Soroka.