Canha (wrist) isn't in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Canha was removed for a pinch hitter in Saturday's contest due to a sore wrist and will begin Sunday's game on the bench. It isn't clear if he's available to pinch hit. Sunday is the final day before the All-Star break, so Canha will have an opportunity to recover before Detroit's next game Friday, July 19.