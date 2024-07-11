Canha said Wednesday that he's still contending with left hip discomfort, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

The hip issue helps explain why Canha will be out of the lineup for a third straight game Thursday against the Guardians, though the 35-year-old likely would have continued to play through the injury had he been performing better at the plate. Over his last 15 games, Canha is slashing a miserable .098/.203/.118 with one extra-base hit (a double). The injury and some bad luck may be contributing to Canha's recent struggles, as he's upheld strong walk (10.2 percent) and strikeout rates (11.9 percent) over those 15 games but has a .111 BABIP. Zack McKinstry has benefited the most from added playing time this week, but Canha could eventually settle back into a near-everyday role once the injury is fully behind him.