Canha is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.

Canha's playing time had been trending down heading into the All-Star break due to lingering wrist soreness and general ineffectiveness at the plate, but he picked up starts in both of the Tigers' first two games in Toronto, going 2-for-7 with a home run and two walks. He'll take a seat Sunday while the Tigers clear room in the lineup for Justyn Henry-Malloy at designated hitter and Bligh Madris at first base, but manager A.J. Hinch hasn't seemed to cut bait with Canha as a near-everyday player just yet.