Canha is absent from Thursday's lineup against the Angels.

Canha had started Detroit's last 22 games but hit only .211 in that span. He had a 15.9 percent strikeout rate in that span -- lessening the reason for concern -- though he'll still get a day of rest. Gio Urshela is sliding to first base, Matt Vierling to third, and Adkil Baddoo enters the lineup in left field.