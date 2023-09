Manning was removed from Wednesday's game against the Yankees after getting hit in the right foot by a comebacker, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Giancarlo Stanton smacked a 119-mph grounder that ricocheted off Manning's right foot in the first inning of Wednesday's contest, and Manning had to be replaced on the mound by Beau Brieske. The Tigers will take a look at Manning and provide more information in the near future, but he should be considered day-to-day until then.