Manning tossed 5.2 innings in a no-decision against Kansas City on Monday, allowing two unearned runs on four hits and no walks while striking out three batters.

Manning made history as part of a combined Tigers no-hitter his last time out, and he continued that success into Monday's outing. The right-hander gave up two unearned runs in the fourth inning -- largely as a result of his own throwing error -- but otherwise kept KC off the scoreboard while falling one out shy of a quality start. Manning has gone at least five frames in each of his six starts this season and has put up a nice-looking 3.12 ERA and 0.98 WHIP. However, his 23:10 K:BB over 34.2 innings suggests some regression may lay ahead.