Lorenzen (5-6) earned the win Thursday, allowing three hits and a walk over seven scoreless innings against the Royals. He struck out three.

Lorenzen faced little resistance from the Royals on Thursday, needing just 89 pitches to deliver seven scoreless frames. The 31-year-old Lorenzen hasn't allowed a run in his last three starts (18.2 innings), lowering his ERA to 3.49 with a 1.09 WHIP and 76:26 K:BB through 17 starts (100.2 innings) this season. Lorenzen will look to extend his streak in his next outing, currently scheduled for next week against the Angels.