Lorenzen (2-3) took the loss Friday, allowing six runs on seven hits and one walk over 6.2 innings against the Diamondbacks. He struck out three.

Lorenzen tied his season high with six runs allowed and suffered his third loss, but he was still able to complete at least six innings for the sixth time over his past seven starts. During that stretch, he's posted a 2.74 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 29:8 K:BB over 46.0 innings. Lorenzen has been a hit-or-miss player thus far, allowing 22 runs across four of his starts (21.1 innings) while giving up just three earned runs over his other six appearances (38.2 innings). The veteran will look to get back on track his next time out, which is tentatively scheduled for the finale of a three-game set versus Atlanta.