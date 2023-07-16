Lorenzen (4-6) scattered two hits and five walks while striking out seven over 6.2 shutout innings to earn the win Saturday versus the Mariners.

Two of Lorenzen's four scoreless appearances this year have come in his last two outings -- he's pitched 11.2 consecutive shutout innings in July. The right-hander is up to seven quality starts with a 3.75 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 73:25 K:BB through 93.2 innings on the season. Lorenzen is projected for a favorable road start in Kansas City next week.