Montero tossed 1.2 scoreless innings of relief in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Angels. He allowed a hit and struck out one.

After allowing two earned runs in an inning of work in his team debut Tuesday, Montero was better in his second outing since coming over in a trade before the deadline. The righty is still carrying a 5.49 ERA overall, making him hard to trust in any fantasy format, particularly given his middle relief role. Montero should continue to see medium-leverage work for the Tigers moving forward.