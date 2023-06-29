Olson was removed from Thursday's start against the Rangers in the second inning after being hit on the left leg by a comebacker, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

He was struck by a 103.5-mph shot off the bat of Josh Smith and immediately crumpled to the ground in pain. Olson eventually walked off the field under his own power following a lengthy chat with Tigers manager A.J. Hinch and the athletic trainer. The right-hander was charged with one run on three hits and a walk before leaving.