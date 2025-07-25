Olson (4-4) took the loss after throwing 5.2 innings, allowing five runs on six hits and two walks while striking out four, during Thursday's 11-4 loss to the Blue Jays.

The normally reliable Olson faltered Thursday against the surging Blue Jays, allowing a season-high five runs in 5.2 innings of work. In particular, the home runs are what hurt the 25-year-old, surrendering two long balls this start after giving up only three entering the game all season. The right-hander's streak of nine straight starts allowing three runs or fewer is over, and he's scheduled to have a chance to restart that streak at home against the Diamondbacks on Tuesday.