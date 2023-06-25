Olson (1-2) earned the win Saturday over the Twins. He allowed a run on four hits and a walk while striking out nine over 5.1 innings.

The lone blemish on Olson's line was a Carlos Correa solo home run in the sixth inning. The win was Olson's first of the year, coming in his fifth major-league appearance. He's kept opponents to two runs or fewer in three of those outings. For the season, he has a 4.74 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 28:6 K:BB over 24.2 innings. Those strong strikeout and walk numbers bode well for future success. The rookie right-hander is projected for a challenging road start at Texas next week. With Matt Manning (foot) and Tarik Skubal (elbow) nearing returns withing the next couple of weeks, it's unclear if Olson has shown enough to stay in the major-league rotation into July.