Tigers' Reese Olson: Will not require shoulder surgery
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Olson will not require surgery to repair his injured right shoulder, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.
The hurler is still awaiting final word on his latest medical evaluation before a path for his rehab is determined, but the good news is that surgery will not be necessary. Olson has already been ruled out for the remainder of the regular season, but he hopes to be available at some point in October if the Tigers make a postseason run.
