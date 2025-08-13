Greene went 2-for-4 with a walk and two doubles in Tuesday's 9-6 loss to the White Sox.

Greene has three multi-hit performances over his last five games, and he's gone 7-for-18 overall in the stretch with a home run, three doubles, three RBI and four runs scored. It's a positive development for the talented outfielder, who came out of the All-Star break slowly with a .171 batting average in his first 17 games of the second half. Greene seems to be settling into a groove and could quickly build on his 27 home runs and 87 RBI, both of which are already new career highs.