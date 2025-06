Greene went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Saturday's 10-5 win over the Twins.

He took Bailey Ober deep in the fifth inning, one of four Detroit long balls off the right-hander. Greene has been red hot in June, batting .365 (35-for-96) over 25 contests with five of his 18 homers on the season, as well as nine doubles, 15 runs and 22 RBI.