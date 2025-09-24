Greene went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Guardians.

Greene hit what was a big home run at the time, putting the Tigers up 2-0 in the top of the sixth inning, but Cleveland rattled off five straight runs after that for the victory. The Detroit outfielder is following up his impressive 2024 campaign with an even better 2025 season, as he's now up to 35 home runs and 110 RBI. Both of those figures lead the team, and Greene is currently fifth in the majors in RBI.