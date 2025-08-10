Greene went 2-for-5 with a home run, an additional run scored and three RBI in Sunday's 9-5 win over the Angels.

It's mostly been a struggle for Greene after the All-Star break, but he's been a bit better lately, as he's gone 5-for-18 over his last five games. Sunday's home run was also his second in his last 10 games, and he now has a team-leading 27 long balls for the season. Greene seems to be turning a corner, and his overall stat line suggests a strong finish to the year could be on tap.