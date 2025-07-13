Greene went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 8-4 loss to the Mariners.

Greene went deep for the second straight day, and he how has seven long balls over his last 14 games. For the year, the young outfielder is up to 24 home runs, which ties the career-best total he recorded during the 2024 regular season. The 24 homers are also good for eighth in the majors, and Greene's 78 RBI are the third most in baseball. The 24-year-old is certainly worthy of his starting spot in next week's All-Star Game.