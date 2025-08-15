Greene went 1-for-4 with a walk and a two-run home run in Thursday's 4-3, 11-inning win over the Twins.

Greene provided a jolt in the top of the fourth inning, taking Bailey Ober deep to cut into a 3-0 Minnesota lead. The outfielder is starting to trend upward after a slow start following the All-Star break. Greene has reached base in seven of his last 10 games, and he's recorded two home runs and five RBI during that span. On the season, the 24-year-old now has 28 long balls and 89 RBI, both of which lead the team and are among the top 10 in the majors.