Greene went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and two total runs scored in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Pirates.

Greene was one of three Tigers to go deep, as he launched his 15th home run of the season with a runner on in the seventh inning. The outfielder had a career-high 24 long balls in 137 regular-season games last year, and he could surpass that figure in 2025 if he stays healthy. Greene remains a strong fantasy asset in a Detroit lineup that has been clicking since Opening Day.