Greene went 3-for-5 with four RBI on a single, triple and homer and three runs scored in Friday's loss against the Rangers.
Greene was a double shy of the cycle Friday, but had a spectacular game nonetheless. He knocked in Jeimer Candelario twice, once on a single in the third inning and again on a homer in the ninth. The young outfielder also sent Akil Baddoo home on a fifth-inning triple, which Greene was able to score on thanks to a throwing error. The rookie has extended his hit streak to five games, four of which have been multi-hit performances. Over that span, Greene has added five runs, five RBI and two homers. He has also taken his batting average from .227 to .246 during the streak.
