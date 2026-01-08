Tigers' Riley Greene: Nets $5 million for 2026
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Greene agreed to a one-year, $5 million contract with the Tigers on Thursday, avoiding arbitration, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Greene receives a nice raise for 2026 in his first year of arbitration eligibility. The outfielder set career highs with 36 home runs, 111 RBI and 84 runs in 157 regular-season games in 2025, though he also had a career-worst 30.7 percent strikeout rate.
