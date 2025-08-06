Greene, who went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in Wednesday's loss to the Twins, is now batting just .171 in 17 games since the All-Star break.

Outside of a three-hit game with a home run on July 29, Greene has only nine hits and one long ball in the second half of the season, and he's struck out 28 times. The All-Star starter was excellent before the break, and he still leads the team with 26 home runs and 84 RBI, but he is scuffling at the moment. The Tigers have an off day Thursday, which could help Greene reset before a weekend series against the Angels.