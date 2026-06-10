Tigers' Riley Greene: Provides jolt Tuesday

Greene went 1-for-3 with a walk, a home run, an additional run scored and two total RBI in Tuesday's 10-4 win over the Twins.

Greene ended a mini 0-for-7 slump over his previous two games with his seventh home run of the season in an easy Detroit win. The star outfielder is batting .316 over his last 10 contests with three long balls, five runs scored and six RBI. It looks like Greene is hitting his stride as he continues to drive the offense for the Tigers, and he remains a top-flight fantasy option.