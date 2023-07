Greene went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Royals

Greene returned earlier this month after missing a little more than a month due to a stress fracture in his left fibula and has hit the ground running, as he's now batting .333 in eight games since coming back. The young outfielder is hitting an even .300 for the season and should continue to put together a breakout campaign if he can stay healthy.