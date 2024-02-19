Greene (elbow) is scheduled to face live pitching this week, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Greene may not be included in Detroit's initial lineups when the team kicks off Grapefruit League play Saturday, but he doesn't appear to be far behind the team's other healthy hitters as he works his way back from the Tommy John surgery he had on his right (non-throwing) elbow in September. He's performing all other baseball activities, so he should be cleared to play in games as soon as the Tigers are confident that he's swinging the bat at full speed without discomfort.