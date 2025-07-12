Greene went 2-for-4 with a triple, an RBI and a run scored in Friday's 12-3 loss to the Mariners.

Greene recorded his first triple of the season as he also notched just his second multi-hit performance of the month. In July, the talented outfielder is slashing just .158/.220/.447 across 10 games, which is down significantly from his overall line of .281/.334/.529. Greene still has done more than enough to earn a starting nod in the All-Star Game, as he also has a team-high 22 home runs and 73 RBI, and he should be able to get hot at the plate again soon based on his track record.