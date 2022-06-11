Grossman was removed from Friday's game against the Blue Jays in the bottom of the eighth inning after fouling a ball off his right knee, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Grossman was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Friday after missing time with neck spasms, and he was unable to finish the game against the Blue Jays due to his apparent knee injury. The 32-year-old appeared to be in pain as he was immediately removed from the matchup after fouling the ball off his knee, but the severity of the issue isn't yet clear. He went 1-for-3 prior to his departure and should tentatively be considered day-to-day.