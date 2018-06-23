Tigers' Ronny Rodriguez: Demoted to Triple-A
Rodriguez was optioned to Triple-A Toledo on Friday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
The 26-year-old hopped back on the outgoing shuttle after serving as depth with the big club. Rodriguez is just 3-for-23 in 10 games with the Tigers but may return to try improving on that later in the season.
