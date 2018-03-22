Tigers' Ronny Rodriguez: Sent to minors camp
The Tigers reassigned Rodriguez to their minor-league camp Thursday.
Rodriguez spent the 2017 campaign with Triple-A Columbus in the Indians organization, hitting .291 with 17 home runs and 15 steals across 483 plate appearances. While those numbers hint at some toolsiness, Rodriguez unwillingness to draw walks tempers enthusiasm about his prospects at the major-league level. The Tigers evidently believed that the likes of Alexi Amarista, Niko Goodrum and JaCoby Jones were more attractive utility options than Rodriguez.
