Rodriguez went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Friday's 13-5 loss to the Twins.

His eighth-inning solo shot off Sam Dyson was too little, too late for the Tigers, but it did give Rodriguez 11 homers through 67 games in the majors this year. His .228/.254/.461 slash line is less impressive, however, and while the 27-year-old is a fixture in the starting lineup right now due to an injury to Niko Goodrum (groin), Rodriguez is likely ticketed for a utility role next season.