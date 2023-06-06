Guenther (elbow) has made two relief appearances for Double-A Erie since being activated from the 7-day injured list May 29, covering two innings and striking out a batter while allowing one earned run on three hits and one walk.

Guenther opened the season on Erie's IL while he continued his recovery from the Tommy John surgery he underwent last April. Approximately 13 months after going under the knife, Guenther made his return to game action May 9, when he he began a rehab assignment with Single-A Lakeland. After six appearances at Lakeland, the Tigers saw enough from Guenther to advance him to their Double-A affiliate.