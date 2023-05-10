Torkelson went 3-for-4 with a double in Tuesday's loss against the Guardians.
Torkelson has now hit safely in five straight games, going 9-for-22 with three doubles and a homer in that span. After a disappointing rookie campaign and a slow start to the 2023 season, Torkelson is starting to hint at the potential that made him the first overall pick in the 2020 draft. He's boosted his slash line to .240/.294/.372 with three home runs, 12 runs scored and 16 RBI through 143 plate appearances this year.
