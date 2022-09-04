Torkelson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals.

Torkelson had started at first base in both of the Tigers' last two games, once against a lefty (Daniel Lynch) and once against a righty (Jonathan Heasley). He went 0-for-5 between those contests, though he managed to reach base twice on hit-by-pitches and once via a walk. Torkelson remains a key foundational piece for the rebuilding Tigers, but he won't be assured an everyday role in September in light of his struggles at the big-league level this season along with his middling production at Triple-A Toledo prior to his promotion Thursday. Harold Castro will start at first base and bat cleanup Sunday and still looks to be the Tigers' preferred option, at least for now.