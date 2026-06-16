Tigers' Spencer Torkelson: Blasts 12th home run Monday

Torkelson went 1-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Monday's 9-3 win over the Astros.

Torkelson had a three-true-outcomes night, as he struck out in his other three at-bats outside of his walk and home run. It's a pretty typical stat line for the slugger, who is batting just .210 this season but has gone deep four times in his last nine games to get to 12 long balls overall. While Torkelson can be a streaky player who is prone to slumps, his power keeps him relevant in most fantasy formats.