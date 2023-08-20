Torkelson went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's win over the Guardians.

Following a walk by Matt Vierling to begin the top of the first, Torkleson sent an 0-1 pitch over the wall in right for an opposite field homer. The two-run blast was his fifth in eight games and seventh this month, though his previous six August home runs were all solo shots. The batting average is still a sub-par .233 but Torkleson's power surge is beginning to provide the Tigers with the type of production they expected when they made him the first overall selection in the 2020 draft.