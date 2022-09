Torkelson went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Angels.

Torkelson hit his sixth home run of the season and first since getting recalled from Triple-A Toledo earlier this month. His rookie season hasn't lived up to expectations, as the 23-year-old is batting just .197 with a .594 OPS, though the talent is there for him to bounce back in 2023 and deliver on the promise that made him the top pick of the 2020 draft.