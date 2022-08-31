The Tigers plan to recall Torkelson from Triple-A Toledo on Thursday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

After being optioned to Toledo on July 17, Torkelson was a league-average performer (100 wRC+) in the minors, as he slashed an unremarkable .228/.347/.394 with a 25.5 percent strikeout rate over 150 plate appearances. Though he didn't show the major offensive turnaround at Triple-A that the Tigers had hoped, Torkelson looks like he'll receive the call back to Detroit nonetheless. However, due to his poor showing with Detroit over the first three months of the season along with his lackluster production at Triple-A, Torkelson won't be a lock to reclaim the everyday role at first base and may have to share the position with Harold Castro.