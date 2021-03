Tigers manager AJ Hinch said Torkelson (finger) has been cleared for game action, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Torkelson didn't make the trip with the Tigers to Tampa for Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees, but he'll be included on the travel roster in Bradenton for Tuesday's five-inning game versus the Pirates. Even if he doesn't start in that contest, the touted prospect should have a good chance at getting an at-bat or two off the bench.