Torkelson went 1-for-3 with a double and a run scored in Tuesday's loss to the Red Sox.

Torkelson can now take a deep breath, as he came into Tuesday's contest 0-for-10 with three walks and seven strikeouts to begin his MLB career. With the first hit now behind him, perhaps the 22-year-old can get going at the plate. The Tigers will likely keep giving Torkelson regular chances in an effort to further his development, and fantasy managers should remain patient because the talent is there.