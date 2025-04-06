Torkelson went 1-for-5 with a double and two RBI in Sunday's 4-3 victory over the White Sox.

The Detroit first baseman stepped to the plate in the ninth against Jordan Leasure with the bases juiced and did not disappoint, hitting a walkoff two-run double. Torkelson has been electric to start the season, slashing .324/.439/.618 over his first 41 plate appearances with two homers and six runs and RBI apiece. However, he is also striking out at a 31.7 percent clip and sporting a .474 BABIP, so precaution should be taken with the 25-year-old's outlook for the rest of 2025.