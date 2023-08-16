Torkelson went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Twins.

Torkelson is showing some progress in his second MLB campaign, as he's now up to 19 home runs, including four this month in 13 games. He's still batting only .228, so there's some room for growth to become a more consistent hitter who isn't as boom or bust. Torkelson should remain a lineup staple the rest of this season for the rebuilding Tigers, and 2024 could be his true breakout year if he continues to develop.